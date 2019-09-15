Comparison of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Both Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group Inc. 45 0.18 N/A 5.45 8.43 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 89 0.93 N/A 6.73 13.39

In table 1 we can see Penske Automotive Group Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. America’s Car-Mart Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Penske Automotive Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Penske Automotive Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) and America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 17.9% 4.1% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Penske Automotive Group Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Penske Automotive Group Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Penske Automotive Group Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 11.55%. Competitively the average price target of America’s Car-Mart Inc. is $111, which is potential 17.62% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, America’s Car-Mart Inc. is looking more favorable than Penske Automotive Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Penske Automotive Group Inc. and America’s Car-Mart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 79.3%. 1.8% are Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of America’s Car-Mart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penske Automotive Group Inc. -4.51% -4.23% 1.34% -1.33% -11.34% 14.01% America’s Car-Mart Inc. 2.3% 5.03% -10% 29.43% 42.21% 24.44%

For the past year Penske Automotive Group Inc. was less bullish than America’s Car-Mart Inc.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Penske Automotive Group Inc.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments segments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, such as vehicle service and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of more than 70 dealership locations, including 6 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 355 automotive retail franchises, of which 164 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operates 14 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks primarily under Freightliner and Western Star brand names, as well as offers a range of used trucks, and service and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.