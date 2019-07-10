Comparison of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLSU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

Since Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pensare Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pensare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.42% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pensare Acquisition Corp.
|3.33%
|2.36%
|2.36%
|4.33%
|0%
|2.84%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.29%
|3.33%
|0%
|0%
|2.5%
For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.
