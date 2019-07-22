Comparison of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pensare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|PagerDuty Inc.
|48
|27.07
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pensare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.8%
|-0.8%
|PagerDuty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, PagerDuty Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pensare Acquisition Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.2% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.8% of PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.97%. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pensare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.33%
|1.57%
|3.2%
|5.74%
|1.88%
|PagerDuty Inc.
|8.9%
|36.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|39.74%
For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than PagerDuty Inc.
Summary
PagerDuty Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
