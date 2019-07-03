Comparison of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 972.71 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and My Size Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 0%. About 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pensare Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors My Size Inc.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.