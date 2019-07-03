Comparison of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.18 N/A 2.32 9.01 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.05 N/A -0.66 0.00

Demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Drive Shack Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Drive Shack Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Drive Shack Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Drive Shack Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 1.60% and an $22.2 consensus target price. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc.’s potential upside is 48.62% and its consensus target price is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Drive Shack Inc. appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares and 58.3% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14% Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Drive Shack Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

