Comparison of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Since Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|21
|1.42
|N/A
|-2.14
|0.00
|RPT Realty
|12
|4.03
|N/A
|0.17
|72.49
In table 1 we can see Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RPT Realty
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of RPT Realty’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|RPT Realty
|3.38%
|4.7%
|0.08%
|-6.13%
|-6.06%
|2.51%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors RPT Realty beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
