Comparison of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Since Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.42 N/A -2.14 0.00 RPT Realty 12 4.03 N/A 0.17 72.49

In table 1 we can see Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of RPT Realty’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors RPT Realty beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.