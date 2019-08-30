Comparison of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

Since PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.72 N/A 0.45 14.66 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.27 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is PennantPark Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.78%. On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 55.56% and its consensus target price is $35. Based on the results shown earlier, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is looking more favorable than PennantPark Investment Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 39.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.