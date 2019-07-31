Comparison of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.12 N/A 0.60 10.88 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 20.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 23.63%. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.