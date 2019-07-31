Comparison of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.12
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 20.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 23.63%. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
