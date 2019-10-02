Comparison of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|6
|4.49
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 31.80% for PennantPark Investment Corporation with consensus price target of $8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.