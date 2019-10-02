Comparison of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Both PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 9 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.80% for PennantPark Investment Corporation with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.