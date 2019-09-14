Comparison of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.84 N/A 0.45 14.66 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 25.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 42.45%. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.