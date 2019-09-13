Comparison of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Since PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.01 N/A 0.40 29.30 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.47 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.