Comparison of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

We are comparing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.94 12.86 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.80 N/A 0.63 21.17

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.