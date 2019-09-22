Comparison of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.03 N/A 0.40 29.30 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.86 N/A 2.25 8.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, with potential upside of 10.92%. Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average target price and a 8.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. looks more robust than Janus Henderson Group plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 65.4%. 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Janus Henderson Group plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.