Comparison of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.22 N/A 0.94 12.86 Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.37 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Cohen & Steers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a -31.23% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.66% and 45.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.