Comparison of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

We are contrasting Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 38 0.98 N/A 11.42 3.00 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.31 N/A 0.46 4.12

Demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Penn Virginia Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Penn Virginia Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, with potential upside of 136.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Penn Virginia Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 3.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors SandRidge Permian Trust.