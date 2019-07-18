Comparison of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Both Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 44 0.98 N/A 14.67 2.61 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.94 N/A 0.20 10.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Penn Virginia Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Penn Virginia Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is Penn Virginia Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 140.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Penn Virginia Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 83.1%. Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 12.2%. Competitively, 1.1% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.