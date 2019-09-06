Comparison of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 38 0.98 N/A 11.42 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Penn Virginia Corporation is presently more affordable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Penn Virginia Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Penn Virginia Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential is 136.41% at a $70 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $34.8, which is potential 22.71% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares and 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.