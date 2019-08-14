Comparison of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Since Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 41 0.97 N/A 11.42 3.00 Apache Corporation 30 1.14 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Apache Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation is currently more affordable than Apache Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Penn Virginia Corporation and Apache Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 143.48% and an $70 consensus price target. On the other hand, Apache Corporation’s potential upside is 69.74% and its consensus price target is $35. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Apache Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares and 0% of Apache Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Apache Corporation has weaker performance than Penn Virginia Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Apache Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.