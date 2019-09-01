Comparison of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Both Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming Inc. 20 0.49 N/A 0.92 21.13 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 117 2.10 N/A 8.75 13.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Penn National Gaming Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Penn National Gaming Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Penn National Gaming Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn National Gaming Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has 0.2 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Penn National Gaming Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00

Penn National Gaming Inc. has a 30.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. Competitively the consensus price target of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is $149.5, which is potential 43.36% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. seems more appealing than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares and 75.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.87% -1.47% -9.83% -3.84% 4.78% 18.97%

For the past year Penn National Gaming Inc. has weaker performance than Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. beats Penn National Gaming Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.