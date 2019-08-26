Comparison of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Both Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 70 6.30 N/A -0.42 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 44 27.16 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Pegasystems Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pegasystems Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19%

Liquidity

Pegasystems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Smartsheet Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Pegasystems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pegasystems Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Pegasystems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.13% and an $82.5 average price target. Competitively Smartsheet Inc. has a consensus price target of $50.5, with potential upside of 0.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Pegasystems Inc. looks more robust than Smartsheet Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pegasystems Inc. and Smartsheet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.2% and 69.3%. Insiders owned 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

Pegasystems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Smartsheet Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.