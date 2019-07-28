Comparison of Peak Resorts Inc. (SKIS) and Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) and Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK), both competing one another are Sporting Activities companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Resorts Inc. 5 0.90 N/A -0.36 0.00 Speedway Motorsports Inc. 17 1.64 N/A 1.26 14.48

Demonstrates Peak Resorts Inc. and Speedway Motorsports Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Peak Resorts Inc. and Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Resorts Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.4% Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Peak Resorts Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Peak Resorts Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Speedway Motorsports Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Peak Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Peak Resorts Inc. and Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Peak Resorts Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -35.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Peak Resorts Inc. and Speedway Motorsports Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.9% and 24.1% respectively. Peak Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peak Resorts Inc. -4.09% -8.86% -8.46% -16.77% -14.75% -9.83% Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.71% 32.92% 4.72% 11.44% 5.57% 11.92%

For the past year Peak Resorts Inc. had bearish trend while Speedway Motorsports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Speedway Motorsports Inc. beats Peak Resorts Inc.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. Its ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont. The company also manages hotels in Bartlett, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; and Hunter, New York. It operates 14 ski resorts. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.