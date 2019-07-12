Comparison of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

We are comparing Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 29 0.46 N/A 4.66 6.10 Sierra Metals Inc. 2 0.91 N/A 0.12 11.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Peabody Energy Corporation and Sierra Metals Inc. Sierra Metals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Peabody Energy Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Peabody Energy Corporation and Sierra Metals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and Sierra Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Sierra Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 62.24% for Peabody Energy Corporation with average price target of $37.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peabody Energy Corporation and Sierra Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.39% and 0%. Insiders held 1.2% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation 0.46% 1.36% -2.75% -14.15% -24.26% -0.8% Sierra Metals Inc. -3.52% -8.65% -20.35% -46.27% -50.18% -22.16%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation was less bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Sierra Metals Inc.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.