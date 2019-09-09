Comparison of pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)

pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) compete with each other in the Telecom Services – Domestic sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 42 130.84 N/A -2.87 0.00 Cellcom Israel Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights pdvWireless Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of pdvWireless Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22% -20.5% Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

pdvWireless Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Competitively, Cellcom Israel Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 0% respectively. About 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% are Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99% Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. had bullish trend while Cellcom Israel Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

pdvWireless Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.