Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.56 N/A 0.39 40.69

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 3.31 beta, while its volatility is 231.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 0% respectively. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.