Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 129.94 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.