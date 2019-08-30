Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|129.94
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
