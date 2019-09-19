Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

We will be comparing the differences between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1107.40
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Volatility & Risk
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 25.8% respectively. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.