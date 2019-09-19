Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

We will be comparing the differences between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1107.40 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 25.8% respectively. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.