Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.42 beta means PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.