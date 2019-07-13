Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

In table 1 we can see PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 3.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 231.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 18.2% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was more bullish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).