Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 254.92 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21 and 21 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.97% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.