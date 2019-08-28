Comparison of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.