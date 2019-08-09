Comparison of PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.51 N/A 0.14 106.52 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.57 N/A 1.70 39.33

Demonstrates PDL Community Bancorp and Regency Centers Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Regency Centers Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PDL Community Bancorp is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Regency Centers Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PDL Community Bancorp and Regency Centers Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% 1.4% 0.2% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are PDL Community Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL Community Bancorp 0.28% 1.2% -0.62% 10.79% -4.26% 12.87% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

For the past year PDL Community Bancorp was less bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Regency Centers Corporation beats PDL Community Bancorp.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.