Comparison of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

We are contrasting PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 19.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.