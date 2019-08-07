Comparison of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.20 N/A -0.42 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 47.47 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $74, while its potential upside is 27.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 92.97%. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.