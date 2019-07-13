Comparison of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.42 N/A -0.46 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4780.81 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 118.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.