Comparison of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDL BioPharma Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Oragenics Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.