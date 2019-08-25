Comparison of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.69 N/A -0.42 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 115.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see PDL BioPharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta means PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, ArQule Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PDL BioPharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.69 average price target and a -16.41% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 77.4% respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.