Comparison of PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) and ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

As Technical & System Software businesses, PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) and ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions Inc. 13 5.22 N/A -0.31 0.00 ScanSource Inc. 33 0.20 N/A 2.24 15.14

Demonstrates PDF Solutions Inc. and ScanSource Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -4.4% ScanSource Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that PDF Solutions Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, ScanSource Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ScanSource Inc. are 2.1 and 1 respectively. PDF Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ScanSource Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDF Solutions Inc. and ScanSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ScanSource Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ScanSource Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 19.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of PDF Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of ScanSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of PDF Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ScanSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDF Solutions Inc. -2.55% -1.62% 1.99% 28.12% 27.63% 58.36% ScanSource Inc. 1.53% 3.66% -9.25% -9.66% -16.28% -1.25%

For the past year PDF Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while ScanSource Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ScanSource Inc. beats PDF Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. Its AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products. Its Worldwide Communications & Services segment focuses on communications technologies and services. This segment provides voice and data products, such as private branch exchanges (PBX), key systems, and telephone handsets and components that are used in voice, fax, data, voice recognition, call center management, and IP communication applications; converged communication products, such as telephone and IP network interfaces, voice over Internet protocol systems, PBX integration products, and carrier-class board systems-level products; and video products comprising video and voice conferencing, and network systems. This segment also offers data networking products that include switches, servers, and routers; and provides value-added support programs and services, such as education and training, customer configuration, marketing services, network assessments, WiFi services, and partnership programs. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.