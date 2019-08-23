Comparison of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

We will be comparing the differences between PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.26 N/A -1.63 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 8 0.28 N/A -7.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDC Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means PDC Energy Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Range Resources Corporation’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Range Resources Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Range Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57

The average target price of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.5, with potential upside of 96.04%. Range Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $11.54 average target price and a 206.91% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Range Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats Range Resources Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.