Comparison of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.47 62.15M -1.63 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 13 0.35 801.51M 1.09 12.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDC Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 206,478,405.32% -4.4% -2.3% Marathon Oil Corporation 6,401,837,060.70% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. Its rival Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

PDC Energy Inc. has a 74.77% upside potential and an average target price of $49.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Marathon Oil Corporation is $18.17, which is potential 48.93% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PDC Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.