Comparison of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

This is a contrast between PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.47 62.15M -1.63 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 1 -0.23 106.83M 0.22 5.71

Table 1 highlights PDC Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDC Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 206,478,405.32% -4.4% -2.3% HighPoint Resources Corporation 7,970,603,596.21% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HighPoint Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 3.07 beta which makes it 207.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PDC Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

PDC Energy Inc. has a 72.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $49.25. Meanwhile, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 72.41%. Based on the data delivered earlier, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.3%. Insiders owned 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. was less bearish than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats PDC Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.