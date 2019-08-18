Comparison of PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

We are contrasting PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.28 N/A -0.71 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.86 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PCTEL Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PCTEL Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL Inc. has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Technical Communications Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Technical Communications Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Technical Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PCTEL Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$6.33 is PCTEL Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares and 2.6% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. About 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation has 21.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance while Technical Communications Corporation has -3.4% weaker performance.

Summary

PCTEL Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.