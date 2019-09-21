Comparison of PCM Inc. (PCMI) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.97 17.70 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PCM Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. Barnes & Noble Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PCM Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PCM Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta means PCM Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Barnes & Noble Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Barnes & Noble Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Barnes & Noble Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PCM Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Barnes & Noble Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of PCM Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04%

For the past year PCM Inc. had bullish trend while Barnes & Noble Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.