Comparison of PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 0.00 6.20M 0.59 19.12 First Northwest Bancorp 16 0.00 7.94M 0.76 21.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PB Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PB Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Northwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PB Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 54,338,299.74% 5% 0.8% First Northwest Bancorp 48,385,131.02% 4.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

PB Bancorp Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Northwest Bancorp’s 51.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. PB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.21%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats PB Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.