Comparison of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 106 1.74 1.12B 2.10 52.70 CIT Group Inc. 44 0.92 94.00M 4.31 11.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. CIT Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PayPal Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PayPal Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CIT Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 1,053,126,469.21% 16.2% 5.5% CIT Group Inc. 213,976,781.24% 7.3% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

PayPal Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CIT Group Inc.’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $122.22, while its potential upside is 19.59%. CIT Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55 average price target and a 21.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that CIT Group Inc. appears more favorable than PayPal Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PayPal Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 8.01% respectively. 0.1% are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CIT Group Inc.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats CIT Group Inc. on 12 of the 15 factors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.