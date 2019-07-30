Comparison of Payment Data Systems Inc. (PYDS) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Payment Data Systems Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Stantec Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Payment Data Systems Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Stantec Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares and 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares. About 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4% Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26%

For the past year Payment Data Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stantec Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Payment Data Systems Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.