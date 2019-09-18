Comparison of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 10.79 N/A 0.76 134.86 QAD Inc. 32 2.78 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 highlights Paylocity Holding Corporation and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. QAD Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Paylocity Holding Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paylocity Holding Corporation and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and QAD Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats QAD Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.