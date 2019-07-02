Comparison of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 179 21.69 N/A 2.45 83.39 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 5 1.38 N/A 0.43 11.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Paycom Software Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Paycom Software Inc. is presently more expensive than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paycom Software Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $193.2, while its potential downside is -14.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paycom Software Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.