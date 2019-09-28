Comparison of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Both Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 233 2.37 48.52M 2.45 98.23 FireEye Inc. 14 9.37 205.86M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paycom Software Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 20,787,455.55% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 1,518,141,592.92% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. From a competition point of view, FireEye Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. Its rival FireEye Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. FireEye Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 FireEye Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Paycom Software Inc. is $209, with potential upside of 1.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of FireEye Inc. is $15.5, which is potential 18.32% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, FireEye Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors FireEye Inc. beats Paycom Software Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.