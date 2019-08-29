Comparison of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 124 3.57 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PAVmed Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAVmed Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAVmed Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PAVmed Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $140, with potential upside of 2.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year PAVmed Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.