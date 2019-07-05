Comparison of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Medigus Ltd. 3 20.52 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights PAVmed Inc. and Medigus Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAVmed Inc. and Medigus Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PAVmed Inc. and Medigus Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 10.91%. PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62% Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92%

For the past year PAVmed Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medigus Ltd.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.